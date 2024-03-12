Bizarre scenes were spotted during the Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024 final between Karnataka and UP as during the first innings of Karnataka, batter Prakhar Chaturvedi was adjudged wrongly dismissed by the on-field umpire. Prakhar tried to hit the ball towards the legside when he edged it and wicketkeeper Aaradhya Yadav got to the catch. During his landing, his elbows hit the ground and ball popped out of his hand, touching the ground. He grabbed it again and the Umpire overlooked the drop completely adjudging it out. The video was spotted by the fans and went viral on social media. Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Attends Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final At Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

Umpire Makes Blunder During Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024 Final

