Rishabh Pant is currently in his rehab from the foot injury he sustained during the India vs England Test series in July. He is not in Team India squad which is taking on West Indies in the Test series. Amid this, Rishabh shared a post where he was spotted trying his hands on golf. In the video, Rishabh was trying to put the ball in the hole but he was struggling to do it everytime he tried. He shared the video with the caption, 'Ball went everywhere… except where it should '. Fans loved how he was honest about his failure and made the video viral on social media. LSG Does Shoaib Akhtar! IPL Franchise Congratulates Abhishek Bachchan Instead of Abhishek Sharma After Latter Becomes Highest Rated Batsman in ICC T20I Rankings.

Rishabh Pant Tries His Hands In Golf

Ball went everywhere… except where it should 😂#RP17 pic.twitter.com/XIxwb6Uhfh — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 2, 2025

