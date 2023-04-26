United Arab Emirates will be facing Bahrain in their next fixture in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. The game will begin at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. There are no official broadcasters of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. Hence the match between United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will not have any live telecast on TV. Meanwhile, fans can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and ACC's official YouTube Channel.

United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

