Mumbai Indians scored 160/6 after electing to bat first in the WPL 2024 match against UP Warriorz on March 7. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team got off to a slow start and lost wickets regularly, which stifled their effort at a big score. Nat Sciver-Brunt was Mumbai Indians' top-scorer with 45 while Amelia Kerr (39*) and Sajeevan Sajana (22*) added some crucial runs towards the end. For UP Warriorz, Chamari Athapaththu was the best bowler, taking two wickets for 27 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Saima Thakor took one wicket each.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Innings Update:

Innings break! Mumbai Indians set a 🎯 of 1⃣6⃣1⃣ for the UP Warriorz 🙌 Which team will return to winning ways 🤔 Find out 🔜 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/qcJK240qsL#TATAWPL | #UPWvMI pic.twitter.com/v9IBGP8l7b — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)