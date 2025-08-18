Season Three of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League is already underway, which will see Kashi Rudras lock horns against Gaur Gorakhapur Lions on August 18 in match two of the UP T20 League 2025. The Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 match will take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can find viewing options of Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions T20 cricket live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi as Sony Sports Network are official broadcaster. Fans can find an online viewing option of Uttar Pradesh Premier T20 League 2025 live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee as well. On Which Channel UPT20 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming

