Hove [UK], June 27 (ANI): India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's quickfire knock took India Under-19 side to victory over the English side in the first game of the five-match IND U19 vs ENG U19 Youth ODI series, which was played at County Ground here on Friday.

Suryavanshi slammed 48 runs off just 19 balls, which was laced with five maximums and three boundaries in his innings. These runs came at a whopping strike rate of 252.63.

Also Read | On Which Channel Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA Test Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

The young 14-year-old opener built an exceptional 71-run partnership for the first wicket along with skipper Ayush Mhatre (21 runs from 30 balls with 4 fours) in 45 balls before the southpaw was sent back to the pavilion in the eighth over of the innings by AM French.

Chasing a mere total of 175 runs in their 50 overs, the Men in Blue chased down the target in the 24th over with six wickets in hand.

Also Read | R Praggnanandhaa Wins UZ Chess Cup 2025 Masters, Dethrones Arjun Erigaisi To Become Top-Ranked Indian in Latest Rankings.

Other than Mhatre and Suryavanshi, Abhigyan Kundu (45* runs in 34 balls, which included four boundaries and one six) scored some crucial runs for the side and remained unbeaten at the end.

For the hosts, the top wicket-taker was AM French, who snapped two wickets in his six overs, where he conceded 46 runs in his spell.

One wicket each was grabbed by Jack Home (1/50 in 5 overs) and Ralphie Albert (1/25 in 4 overs) in their respective spellas in the fixture.

Earlier in the first innings, the England side were bundled out for 174 in 43 overs. Rocky Flintoff (56 runs off 90 balls) and Issac Mohammed (42 runs from 28 balls) were the highest run-getters for the Three Lions.

For Team India, three wickets were bagged by Kanishk Chouhan in his spell of 10 overs, where he gave away just 20 runs and bowled one maiden over.

Two wickets each were taken by Henil Patel (2/41 in 8.2 overs), RS Ambrish (2/24 in 6 overs), and Mohamed Enan (2/37 in 10 overs) in their respective spells.

Brief Score: England U19 174 all out in 42.2 overs (Rocky Flintoff 56, Issac Mohammed 42; Kanishk Chouhan 3/20) vs India U19 178/4 in 24 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 48, Abhigyan Kundu 45*; AM French 2/46). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)