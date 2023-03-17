KL Rahul scored a brilliant half-century in the 1st ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Indian batter's top innings helped the hosts to get a five-wicket victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Following this, Venkatesh Prasad, who has been one of the biggest critics of KL Rahul, shared a post on Twitter. In his tweet, the former Indian cricketer praised Rahul for his match-winning knock. "Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India," reads the caption of Venkatesh Prasad's post. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja’s Important Partnership Helps India Register Five-Wicket Victory in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023.

Venkatesh Prasad Praises KL Rahul

Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023

