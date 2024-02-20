After Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities, Virat Kohli has become the latest to fall victim to deepfakes. The Indian cricket star features in several advertisements for top brands and scammers seemed to have used this to deceive people with a morphed video of him, where he is promoting a betting app, going viral online. In the edited video, Kohli's voice was manipulated to show him talking about earning easy money with the help of the betting app. Earlier, Tendulkar had flagged a deepfake video of him promoting a similar betting application while calling for social media platforms to be alert to complaints. Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video: Master Blaster Flags Fake Advertisement of Him Promoting Gaming App, Writes ‘Disturbing To See Rampant Misuse of Technology’.

Virat Kohli's Deepfake Video of Promoting Betting App Goes Viral

Another dangerous misuse of Artificial intelligence technology. Virat Kohli and Anjana om Kashyap's Deepfake Edited video clips circulating on social media to promote a gambling app. Please be cautious of such videos, don't fall into the trap of these scammers.… pic.twitter.com/v884JxfiUP — Satya (@_SaySatya) February 18, 2024

