Legendary India footballer Sunil Chhetri hailed veteran cricketer Virat Kohli for his humble nature. During a podcast session with ANI, Sunil Chhetri also opened up about the similarities with Kohli. The great footballer further added that Virat Kohli is funny. Recently, Sunil Chhetri became the oldest footballer to score a hat trick in the Indian Super League (ISL) history. Chhetri's fantastic hat trick helped his club Bengaluru FC to secure a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters. Meanwhile, Kohli is in Australia featuring in the high-voltage Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Sunil Chhetri Hails Virat Kohli

