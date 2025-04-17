Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on April 18. Both teams are in decent positions in the IPL 2025 standings. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, a video has gone viral on social media where RCB opener Virat Kohli looked in great touch during his side's net session. In the viral video, Kohli slammed a six, which went into the stands. Here is the viral video. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Hitting Hard in Nets

Virat Kohli hitting hard in the nets. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/132Rtc5GMw — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 17, 2025

