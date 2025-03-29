Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the two legends of India national cricket team were spotted sharing a light moment after the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dominant 50 runs victory. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the two legends of world cricket who have spent years together in Team India were seen laughing together, talking, and even hugging after the match. The moment was captured and posted on the official "X" account of Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli and Teammates Spotted Grooving To 'Hanumankind' Song After Royal Challenger Bengaluru's Dominant Over Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni After CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match:

