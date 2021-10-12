Virat Kohli opened up on his emotional journey as skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League. While speaking in a video shared by RCB on Instagram, he says, "It is an emotional moment for me because I have led the franchise for so long and I have tried my best to make the team win a title. Unfortunately, it could not happen and such is life. But I have no complaints."‘Thank You Virat Kohli’ Messages Flood Twitter After 32-Year Old Ends Tenure As RCB Captain With Defeat to KKR in IPL 2021 Eliminator (Check Posts)

