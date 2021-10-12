Royal Challengers Bangalore's woes in the IPL continued as once again they missed out making it potentially to the final after they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling encounter in Sharjah on Monday, October 11. This was however, Virat Kohli's last dance in the IPL as RCB captain and he would have wanted a better ending to this story, which started eight seasons ago. Following this loss, fans took to Twitter to share messages for Kohli.

Check out some of these below:

Thank you for everything!

End of an era. Virat Kohli thank you for everything skip. #RCBvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 11, 2021

Farewell, Kohli the RCB captain..

'Thank you Virat Kohli'

Virat Kohli As Captain in the IPL:- •Most Runs. •Most Hundreds. •Most Fifty. •Most 4s. •Most Runs in Single edition. •Most 50s in a single edition. Thank You Virat Kohli for the Amazing memories As Captain. pic.twitter.com/AvpNsDFZXS — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) October 11, 2021

'Thank you Virat Kohli'

Thank you Virat Kohli the captain for every thing you’ve given to this franchise ❤️. End of an ERA in #RCB 💔 pic.twitter.com/n5GfX6RzKV — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) October 11, 2021

Thanks captain!

When i believed in forever, and everything would stay the same, it'll never be the same for me now. Thank you for the memories, captain. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4EfaIYGJGn — Adithya (@itskantri) October 11, 2021

Indeed!

Sports is so cruel 💔💔 The world best batsman in the world haven't won any IPL Trophy🙌🙌 But this man have always given his 120% on or off the ground🙏🙏 But my heart sank out to see him like this,he is always a powerhouse ❤️❤️ Thanks #viratkholi You are a Legend @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/xKer22VnJ0 — Mayank Raj (@ImMayank1616) October 11, 2021

We will miss you captain:

Would miss that aggression!

End of the @imVkohli #captaincy era. Love you virat, I also love your aggressive mindset in field. pic.twitter.com/VdUb6BczYI - Madhusudhan T pawar (@ luckyboss0245) October 11, 2021

'Thank you captain'

'Forever together'

Love you Kohli!

Will miss you captaincy💔🥺Thanks you for everything my king Kohli I love you @imVkohli #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/1eA6nzUrgf - Abdula Traya (abdula_traya) October 11, 2021

Bigger job ahead!

Thanks for all the memories Captain @imVkohli ❤️. Best of luck for WT20 ... You have a bigger job on your head now. pic.twitter.com/tCcRuiECr0 — Gaurav🕊️ (@Kohli4ever) October 11, 2021

'One last time'

One last time 🥺 Pain with a smile 😊 Thank you #ViratKohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AHWhCHbpJW — Tamil Viratians 🏏 (@Tamil_Viratians) October 11, 2021

'Win T20 World Cup please!'

Farewell to Bold leadership'

Kohli the RCB batsman coming soon..

All set to witness the supremacy of Virat Kohli The Batsman from next season... King is always a king @imVkohli ❤️🔥#ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/mrBNuH2SaH — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) October 11, 2021

No matter what..but love and respect:

love and respect for you always no matter win or lose.. Well played champ @imVkohli 🥺♥️ #viratkholi #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/VJyhtihov4 - Pk Admirer || # CSK🦁 (@TrendJSPKFC) October 11, 2021

