Virat Kohli scored a dominant hundred and remained unbeaten as he produced another good performance against Pakistan in a ICC competition. This time the knock came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash at Dubai. Kohli came in at three and eased his way to a century. He also completed his 14000 runs in ODIs along the way. After completing his century, he replicated the famous 'Calma, Calma' celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo to celebrate. Rohit Sharma Gestures Virat Kohli to Hit A Six and Get to His Century During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Calma, Calma' Celebration

Virat Kohli did "Calma" celebration after finishing the game. Oh mahn this is peak CINEMA. 😭🥶pic.twitter.com/E2ElU5LyzO — Total Cricket (@TotalCricket18) February 23, 2025

