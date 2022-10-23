After playing a stupendous knock during the chase against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli took to twitter to express his feelings about the game. The superstar Indian batter called the win as a ‘special moment’ as well as thanked the fans for turning up in large numbers to watch the match in Melbourne Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli calls the win over Pakistan 'Special'

Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/hAcbuYGa1H — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2022

