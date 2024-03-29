Virat Kohli has reclaimed the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after scoring 8* off 53 deliveries during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match on March 29. Kohli had gotten the Orange Cap after RCB's win over Punjab Kings, and later, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen claimed it from him after his 80 off 34 balls against Mumbai Indians. But Kohli, who scored his second consecutive fifty, has now taken the Orange Cap back, having scored 181 runs in three games. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

Virat Kohli Reclaims Orange Cap

