Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most followed teams in IPL. The franchise also stays close to fans with many events. ‘RCB Unbox’ is one such event where fans get a chance to get close to their favourite stars. The event will also be telecasted live on the franchises’ official website. While there is already so much hype around the event – RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli was spotted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was quickly papped by the nearby reporters. Ahead of the IPL 2024, fans are expecting some big changes and announcements in the annual event RCB Unbox. RCB App and Website Crashes During Unbox Event Live Streaming Online, Fans React.

Virat Kohli Spotted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB Unbox 2024 Event

Virat at Chinnaswamy Stadium just before the RCB unbox event. pic.twitter.com/TKCOwBhL6K — Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) March 19, 2024

