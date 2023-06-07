Virat Kohli's tweet on retiring from Test captaincy has gone viral on a day when Australia dominated in the World Test Championship 2023 final. Having had a decent start with three wickets in the first two sessions, the Indian bowlers had a forgettable day, with Travis Head and Steve Smith stitching a mammoth 251-run partnership. Australia ended Day 1 with 327/3 on the board and India are under a lot of pressure in the WTC summit clash. Amid this, fans again reacted to Kohli's tweet about stepping down as Test captain. Steve Smith's Reaction to Mohammed Shami's Delivery During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Heartbroken

'Sad'

'Thank You for Your Contribution'

Crying

'Still Haunting'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)