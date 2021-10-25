Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag criticized those who were bursting firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan's win in parts of India after the T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday, October 24. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai."

See his tweet here:

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)