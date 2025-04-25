Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran's reaction of anger and frustration went viral after Harshal Patel dropped Ravindra Jadeja's catch during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25. This happened in the seventh over of the first innings when Ravindra Jadeja attempted a big shot off Zeeshan Ansari's bowling and miscued it. He did not make a proper connection though and Harshal Patel gathered underneath the ball, only to spill the chance. The SRH owner, in the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, made her emotions known pretty well, letting out a roar of frustration. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time in IPL; Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel Shine as Pat Cummins-Led SRH Keep Playoff Hopes Alive.

Watch Kavya Maran's Reaction to Harshal Patel Dropping Catch:

