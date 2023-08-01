India have opted to keep Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested for the 3rd and final ODI of the series. India lost the 2nd ODI and currently the series is levelled 1-1. The Indian team management has faced criticism for experimenting with the batting line up ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Although the coach and the captain has went ahead with their plans even with the series on the line. Fans, visibly not happy with the star batters out, took to twitter to share their thoughts. Tarouba Trinidad Weather and Match Updates Live for IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 at Brian Lara Stadium

It is Not Looking Good

As expected Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in the 3rd ODI. Don't know what they are up to. It's not looking good for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/iLaBoNEl3L — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 1, 2023

What the Hell

What the hell is going on ? ODI WC knocking on the door and Virat and Rohit consistently given rested. 🙏🙏 — RocKey (@ImRockey26) August 1, 2023

Why Even Select Him?

Kohli batting 0 times in Odi. Why even select him in the squad 😭 — Kshitiz (@KshitizB7) August 1, 2023

Fans Question Selection

Why you guys even picked rohit and kohli in squad if you didn't want to play them. — Lala (@dekhLaLa) August 1, 2023

Stupidity

Resting both Kohli and Rohit is pure stupidity. BCCI has become a joke https://t.co/SsaF2opfAF — Sᴜᴊɪ ♡ (@Im_Suji) August 1, 2023

Disappointed

Disappointed that Rohit and Virat are not playing but make sure you win today, izzat rakhlo yaar https://t.co/3OrDZauEHD — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) August 1, 2023

