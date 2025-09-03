The Namibia women's national cricket team will take on the Sierra Leone women's national cricket team in the 10th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The Namibia vs Sierra Leone women's cricket match will be held at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek, and will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live broadcasting available due to the absence of the official broadcasters for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 matches in India. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 matches in India. Hence, the Namibia vs Sierra Leone women's cricket match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

Captains With ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Trophy

CAPTAINS ARE SET & READY🔥 Captains are locked in and ready to lead their countries at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🏏#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ #ConnectorsOfPositiveChange pic.twitter.com/7jh6roQtuQ — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 30, 2025

