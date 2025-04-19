The Pakistan women's national cricket team will be up against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Saturday, April 19. The PAK-W vs BAN-W match is set to be played at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK-W vs BAN-W live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifiers as they can watch PAK-W vs BAN-W live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 15. Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PAK-W vs SCO-W CWC Qualifier Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

