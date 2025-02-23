Ben Duckett had a change in his career path after Brendon McCullum joined England as the head coach of their red-ball team. He brough Duckett back as the opener of the Test side and Duckett started to score runs consistently becoming one of the most consistent batters of the Test side. His performance made England consider him for their white-ball sides. Brendon McCullum has joined the ODI and T20I side of England as the head coach and Duckett has replaced Will Jacks as Phil Salt's opening partner in the ODI and T20i sides. Duckett impressed in England's recent tour of India and started the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a magnificient century against Australia. Ben Duckett Records Highest Score by English Batter Against Australia in ICC Event, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Duckett started his Champions Trophy campaign on a high as he scored a sensational hundred stitching a big partnership with Joe Root and led England to a solid score of 351 batting first against Australia. Although England lost, Duckett's performance made him a player to look for in the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy. Duckett has played 32 Test matches, 20 ODIs and 17 T20Is till now for England. Duckett signed for Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars and performed well there too. His recent white-ball performances has made him a sought after name in the T20 franchise circuit. Fans eager to know which IPL franchise Ben Duckett will play for in IPL 2025 will get the complete information here. Which Team Josh Inglis Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Which Team Ben Duckett is Part of in IPL 2025?

Ben Duckett will unfortunately not be part of IPL 2025 as he has not been bought by any of the franchises. The IPL 2025 auction preceded the Big Bash League and hence Duckett's performance was not witnessed by the franchises. So, they opted to not bid for Duckett in the IPL 2025 auction. Although Duckett can be called in as one of the replacement players anytime before or during the IPL.

