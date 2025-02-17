ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from February 19. India and Pakistan engaged in a controversy ahead of it as the former refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons. That's why India will play their matches in Dubai and not Pakistan. In a video that went viral on social media, it was claimed that the flags of participating teams at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi doesn't feature the India flag as a retaliation to them not travelling to Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board Launches ICC Champions Trophy 2025 During Opening Ceremony at Dewan-E-Khas of Lahore Fort.

Viral Video Claims India Flag Removed From National Cricket Stadium

