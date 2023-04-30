Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first hundred in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The youngster notched up this score in the 1000th match of the IPL. He hit 13 fours and six sixes to get to the mark. Jaiswal also becomes the third batter in IPL 2023 to score a hundred. List of Centuries in IPL 2023: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Hundred

