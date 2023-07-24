Harare Hurricanes will take on Joburg Buffaloes in the 10th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 on Monday, July 24 at the Harare Sports Club. The match will kick-start at 6:30 IST (Indian Standard Time). Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 2023 in India, the Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Khel (Hindi) channel. Moreover, JioCimena will live stream the upcoming match online for free. Hence, fans in India can watch the game on the JioCinema app or website without paying any subscription charges. Mohammad Hafeez Registers Best Figures in T10 History With Six-Wicket Haul During Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves ZIM Afro T10 2023 Clash

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Live

