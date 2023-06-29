Members of the sports fraternity took to social media to share wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha 2023. Sports stars and clubs shared messages for their fans, wishing them good health, prosperity and peace on this auspicious occasion. Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar and is celebrated with great zeal and passion across the globe. The occasion marks the willingness of Abraham (Ibrahim) to sacrifice one of his sons-Isaac (Ishaq) or Ishmael (Ismail), to God as part of obeying his command. Eid al-Adha 2023 Images & Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS.

Good Wishes from Wasim Jaffer

Eid Mubarak 🤗 May this Eid bring lots of good health, happiness, and prosperity in our lives. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/qXTLrVt2NG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 29, 2023

Eid Mubarak!

Wising everyone happiness & prosperity on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 29, 2023

From Ahmad Shehzad

Eid Mubarak to all my beloved Muslim brothers and sisters! As I reflect on the journey of Hajj, I pray that this blessed Eid brings joy, peace, and unity to our hearts and homeland. Sending warm wishes and abundant blessings to you and your families. Eid Mubarak!… pic.twitter.com/lx6iNTVw7H — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 29, 2023

Mesut Ozil Wishes Fans

Wishing all my Muslim brothers and sisters a blessed Eid Al Adha full of happiness and prosperity - May Allah accept our deeds and shower us all with goodness, peace, and blessings. 🤲🏼☪️🕌❤️ pic.twitter.com/rEYaLYKgXS — Mesut Özil (@M10) June 28, 2023

Eid Mubarak from Munaf Patel

Special Eid Message from Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam

Manchester United Send Their Wishes

To all our Muslim supporters around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful #EidAlAdha ✨🎈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/PTEo7i6EOu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 27, 2023

Arsenal Too

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak to all Gooners celebrating around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/086YBeUR5v — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2023

Eid Mubarak to Everyone Celebrating

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)