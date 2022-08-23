AC Milan and PUMA on Tuesday unveiled their new third kit for the 2022/23 season. The new olive-green shirt features a tonal graphic of the flag of Milan and a unique monochromatic version of the AC Milan club crest. It will be worn by the men's, women's and youth teams. In a statement on the Serie A club’s official website read that, “the new Third kit is made for those who stand out and never hold back.”

AC Milan have dropped their third kit 🥶 pic.twitter.com/D90S269LEN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2022

