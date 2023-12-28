Al-Nassr topped Group E with an unbeaten run in the group phase, while the Al-Fayha side qualified as runners up from Group A. The knock-out game will be played over two legs. The first leg of the R16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be held between February 12 and 14, 2024 at Riyadh. And, the second leg will be held between 19 and 21 February. Saudi Pro League’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo already has registered three goals in five AFC Champions League games. Bernardo Silva Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Assists Record in Premier League During Manchester City vs Everton Game

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr To Face Al-Fayha in Round of 16

