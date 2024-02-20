After some bizarre visuals of the Ahbab FC and Rangers FC Delhi Premier League 2023-24 match surfaced in which players of Ahbab FC were seen scoring a couple of own goals in the dying minutes of the game which seemed like they did it on purpose. To this, an emergency committee meeting of DSA was held to address the alleged match-fixing allegations. The outcome has come out as Ahbab Football Club is suspended with immediate effect. The suspension will remain in effect until the outcome of the investigation. Match Fixing Allegations Surface in Delhi Football League After Video Shows Footballers Scoring Hilarious Own Goals in Ahbab FC vs Rangers FC.

Have a Look at the Delhi Soccer Association's Announcement

