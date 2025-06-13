Popular football club FC Bayern Munich shared a post on their social media handle where they expressed condolences after a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad crashed in Gujarat’s Meghaninagar on June 12. The flight was carrying 242 passengers on board, including crew members. Sadly, 241 members were killed, and just one passenger survived in the horrific incident. Reacting to the tragic incident, FC Bayern Munich wrote: "FC Bayern München is deeply saddened by the plane accident that occurred near Ahmedabad airport. Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to all families and friends of the victims." Indian Cricketers Wear Black Armbands and Observe a Minute’s Silence for Ahmedabad Air Plane Crash Ahead of IND vs IND A Intra-Squad Game in Beckenham (See Post).

FC Bayern Munich Express Grief After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

FC Bayern München is deeply saddened by the plane accident that occurred near Ahmedabad airport. Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to all families and friends of the victims. pic.twitter.com/AvWgA13Toi — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) June 13, 2025

