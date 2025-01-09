The I-League 2024–25 season will see Aizawl FC locking horns with Sreenidi Deccan on Thursday, January 9. The Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan football match will be played at the RG Stadium in Aizawl and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Break Winless Streak With Five-Star Display Against Delhi FC.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming and Telecast Details of I-League 2024-25

Round 7️⃣ continues! 🌟 Rajasthan United are set to play their first ever home game in Jaipur! 🏚️ Aizawl welcome Sreenidi Deccan in Mizoram 🏟️#ILeague #RUFCSCB #AFCSDEC #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jiRbTLD1Wh — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) January 9, 2025

