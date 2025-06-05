Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal SFC have pulled a big move just two weeks ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 first game against Real Madrid CF. Al-Hilal have officially announced the signing of "Italian genius" Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach. Simone Inzaghi has joined Al-Hilal on a two-year deal, until June 2027. Simone Inzaghi was the head coach of Inter Milan side last season, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final. The 49-year-old has won the Serie A and reached the UCL finals twice with Inter Milan in his tenure. Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Saudi Pro League Giants Al-Hilal Prepare $135m Bid For Manchester United Captain; Coach Ruben Amorim Plans Replacement.

Al-Hilal's Formal Announcement Of Signing Simone Inzaghi

The Italian genius is here ✅ 🧠 Welcome, 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐳𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐢 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8BZAz4tIMr — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) June 4, 2025

