Al-Nassr kicked off their pre-season campaign with an easy victory over FC Alverca in Portugal on July 11. Anderson Talisca and Abdulfattah Adam were on the scoresheet for the Saudi Pro League club, who were without Cristiano Ronaldo for this fixture. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence was not missed as Al-Nassr put forward a dominant display to get things going in their pre-season. Al-Nassr Pre-season Schedule: Check List of Matches to Be Played by Cristiano Ronaldo and His Team on Portugal and Japan Tour Along With King Salman Club Cup Fixtures.

Al-Nassr 2-0 Alverca

Watch Al-Nassr's First Goal Here

Great Assist from Talisca 🤩 Adam scored with a left footed finish 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jHtja8i5PB — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 10, 2023

Here's the 2nd Goal

That’s how Talisca scored the 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/bH8Rdsj0iq https://t.co/UOqrhbAFf7 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)