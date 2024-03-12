In an intense ACL 2023-24 match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ain, Cristiano Ronaldo and squad lacked a lot in defence and as a result, they paid the price as they now have been knocked out of the competition. Al-Ain came in with an advantage as they won the quarter-final first-leg 1-0. In the second leg, Al-Ain came prepared and Al-Nassr was not ready for it. In the second leg, Al-Nassr did come close but lost the match in penalty kicks as only Cristiano Ronaldo was able to score from Al-Nassr's side and his teammates failed. Al-Ain Fans With ‘Messi, Messi’ Chants Ahead of Match Against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League 2023–24 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain Result

⏰ FT | 🇸🇦 Al Nassr 4️⃣-3️⃣ Al Ain 🇦🇪 (1-3 on pens)



A game with so many twists and turns sees Al Ain come out on top through penalties, and advance to the semi-final!#ACL | #NSRvAIN pic.twitter.com/ByFjHBv4w3— #ACL (@TheAFCCL) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)