The Saudi Club Al Nassr took to social media and shared a surprise planned by the whole team for Cristiano Ronaldo who recently went on to win three awards at Globe Soccer Awards 2023. Team members gathered around Ronaldo and even bought a cake for him which mentioned Ronaldo winning these awards recently. Seko Fofana on behalf of the whole team went on to say "We're happy that you achieved these records." All the players of the team and also the coaches went on to chat "SIUUU" which is said by Cristiano Ronaldo whenever he scores a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles on the Lavender Carpet at the Joy Awards 2024 in Saudi Arabia (View Pics)

