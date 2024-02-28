Assam will go head-to-head against the Services in the next match of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24. The game will commence at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Assam vs Services on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. Bayern Munich Name Virat Kohli As Cross-Sports Equivalent of Manuel Neuer On Social Media Platform 'X', Formerly Twitter (See Post).

Assam vs Services Live Streaming Details

Get ready for some 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 action from Group B⚡️



Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+



Mizoram 🆚 Delhi 👉🏻 https://t.co/5Aw3sStzJp



Railways 🆚 Maharashtra 👉🏻 https://t.co/E7gnzIMqRr



Karnataka 🆚 Manipur 👉🏻 https://t.co/ZJD0S6LqW7… pic.twitter.com/rAiul2QjjL— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)