A stunning penalty shootout victory over an excellent Inter side saw Atletico progress into the last eight against the odds, while Borussia Dortmund smoothly navigated PSV's challenge in the round of 16. Both teams just have Champions League aspirations left in the 2023-24 season after disappointing finishes in the league and domestic cup matches. The exciting match will start at 12:30 AM on April 11. Sony Ten Sports Channels have broadcasting rights to the Champions League in India. Fans can watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live on Sony Ten Sports channels. Live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match is also available on the Sony LIV app. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone Considers Borussia Dortmund As ‘Most Difficult Rival’ Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live

🔥 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 🔥 Sechs Tage, zwei Duelle! 𝙒𝙄𝙍 wollen die Richtung vorgeben! #UCL 🆚 @Atleti 🏆 @ChampionsLeague 📍 Madrid 🏟️ Estadio Metropolitano 🕘 21 Uhr 🖥️ @DAZN_DE #️⃣ #AtletiBVB pic.twitter.com/PjMC6Afr4H — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)