Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati emerged as the big winners at the Ballon d'Or 2023 award ceremony in Paris on October 31. While Messi won a record-extending eighth title after leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar, Bonmati was part of the historic Spanish team that won a maiden FIFA Women's World Cup, beating England in the final. Jude Bellingham bagged the Kopa Award while Emiliano Martinez won the Yachine Trophy 2023 award, given to the best goalkeeper. The Gerd Muller Trophy, given to the best striker was won by Manchester City and Norway star Erling Haaland, who scored 56 goals. Manchester City and FC Barcelona won the awards for the men's and women's clubs of the year.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Winner (Men's): Lionel Messi

LIONEL MESSI IS THE 2023 MEN’S BALLON D’OR! Eight Ballon d’Or for Argentina hero! 🖐🤟#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1slOJ6EoKj — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

Ballon d'Or 2023 Winner (Women's): Aitana Bonmati

Yachine Trophy 2023 Winner: Emiliano Martinez

Kopa Trophy 2023 Award Winner: Jude Bellingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballon d’Or (@ballondorofficial)

Socrates Award 2023 Winner: Vinicius Junior

Gerd Muller Trophy 2023 Winner: Erling Haaland

Men's Club of the Year 2023: Manchester City

Women's Club of the Year 2023: FC Barcelona

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)