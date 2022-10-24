Barcelona pulled off an amazing 4-0 win over Athletic Club in La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, October 24. Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski scored in the first half while Ferran Torres added another in the 73rd minute of the game as Barcelona comfortably bagged all three points on offer. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Result:

