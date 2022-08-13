Barcelona could not complete the registration of their new summer signing Jules Kounde despite registering six players including four new signings before Saturday, August 13. Kounde joined the Catalan outfit in this transfer window on a five-year deal which is of worth around $65 million after rejecting Chelsea. He remains the only unregistered player at Camp Nou before Barcelona start their La Liga 2022-23 campaign against Rayo Vallecano on August 14. Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphina are among the players who have been registered along with Sergio Roberto and Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona Yet To Register Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Roberto and New Summer Signings With Hours Remaining for New La Liga Season

Barcelona are going through the worst economic crisis the club has ever seen. Amid this financial turmoil, the club president Joan Laporta went on a spending spree in this summer window to sign the likes of Lewandowski, Raphina and Kounde which was much to everyone's surprise. However, due to huge salary burden, the Catalan side could not register the new guns to their 2023-23 squad. With Barca reeling on the salary crisis, La Liga set a deadline for Laporta and Co to complete the registration by August 13. The Spanish Federation also warned them should Barcelona fail to do so, the players would not be able to play for the club this season.

However, the Catalan club activated the fourth economic lever by selling the 25% share of their studios and lowering the wage of their long-time captain Gerard Pique and completed the registration of Lewandowski, Kessie, Raphina, Christensen, Dembele and Roberto except Jules Kounde. According to Spanish League rules, Barca could register only six players in this window. In order to take another new player in squad, they must sell a player. With Frenkie de Jong refusing to depart the club despite high interest from Manchester United, the Spanish giants could face a lot of trouble to get the young French defender onboard this summer.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)