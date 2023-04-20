Manchester City entered the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich on Thursday, April 20. Leading 3-0 after the first leg, Manchester City headed into this contest as favourites and Erling Haaland continued his sizzling form, scoring after a goalless first half. Bayern Munich did manage to pull back one goal through Joshua Kimmich, but that was not enough as Pep Guardiola eliminated his former team from the competition, with the Cityzens sealing a spot in the last four. Power Cut Mid Football Match Video: Leyton Orient Promoted to League One Despite Losing 0-2 In Interrupted Encounter.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Result

Man City get the job done in Munich! 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/X03tuUzuNv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 19, 2023

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights

