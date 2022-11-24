Belgium gets a shaky but solid start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign as they manage to edge past Canada by a narrow margin of 1-0 in their opening Group F fixture on Thursday, November 24. Canada had a strong start to the game and kept Belgium under pressure for a sustained period. The youngsters of Canada pressed the aging centre backs of Belgium energetically and the pressure resulted in a penalty. The spot-kick of Alphonso Davies was saved by Thibaut Courtois. Belgium gradually grew back into the game as Michy Batshuyai gave Belgium lead in the dyeing minutes of the first half. The second half saw both teams exchange blows but at the end of full time, it was the Michy Batshuyai goal that turned out to be the winner. You can watch highlights of the match here.

Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details:

Michy Batshuayi's goal is enough to give Belgium the win 🇧🇪@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

