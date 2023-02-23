Bengaluru FC are slated to face FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23. The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sport Network is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Super League and will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Traditional Thobe Dress to Celebrate Saudi Foundation Day With Al-Nassr Teammates (Watch Video).

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)