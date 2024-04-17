In a viral video on social media, a group of children were seen playing 'blow football'. The children stood under a table with only their heads out were seen blowing the ball with air and trying to score a goal for the same. The 'blow football' is very unknown in India and is known to very less people. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic and Other Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year

Children Enjoy Blow Football

what sport is this 💀 pic.twitter.com/D6uMZOCUCM — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)