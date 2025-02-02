Liverpool hosted Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25 and showcased a leader-like performance. They won their third match in a row and took a nine-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the standings. Star player Mohamed Salah scored a brace for Anre Slot's team, with his first coming from a dubious penalty, and his second being an absolute scorcher. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden Score Goal Each To Hand Defending Champions Hard-Fought Win

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool Premier League 2024–25

