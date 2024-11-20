  • Viral
    Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos: 5 Times Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Gave Us Couple Goals With Their Fun and Trending Instagram Reels (Watch) Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos: 5 Times Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Gave Us Couple Goals With Their Fun and Trending Instagram Reels (Watch)
  • Festivals
    Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2024 Date in India: When Is National Law Day? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Adoption of the Indian Constitution Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2024 Date in India: When Is National Law Day? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Adoption of the Indian Constitution
  • Videos
    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling Begins Amid Tight Security, 4,136 Candidates in Fray for 288 Seats Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling Begins Amid Tight Security, 4,136 Candidates in Fray for 288 Seats
    • Close
    Search

    Brazil 1–1 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Gerson Santos Scores From out of the Box To Help Selecao Canarinho Hold La Celeste

    None of them proved to be better than one another. Another Brazil vs Uruguay match ends up in a draw. Gerson Santos scored a stunning goal from outside the box which helped Brazil hold Uruguay 1-1.

    Brazil 1–1 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Gerson Santos Scores From out of the Box To Help Selecao Canarinho Hold La Celeste
    Gerson Santos celebrating after scoring for Brazil (Photo Credit: Instagram/@cbf_futebol)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 20, 2024 08:21 AM IST

    It was an evenly matched contest between the Brazil National Football Team and the Uruguay National Football Team, as neither side scored a goal in the first half. Federico Valverde broke the deadlock after scoring in the 55th minute for Uruguay. Gerson Santos replied with an equaliser in the 62nd minute which helped Brazil secure a point. Both teams dropped a couple of points each. This will be the last game for both sides this year. They will be seen in action next year. Brazil made multiple attempts but failed to score more goals and settled with a point. Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co.

    Brazil vs Uruguay Result

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Brazil National Football Team
    Brazil 1–1 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Gerson Santos Scores From out of the Box To Help Selecao Canarinho Hold La Celeste
    Gerson Santos celebrating after scoring for Brazil (Photo Credit: Instagram/@cbf_futebol)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 20, 2024 08:21 AM IST

    It was an evenly matched contest between the Brazil National Football Team and the Uruguay National Football Team, as neither side scored a goal in the first half. Federico Valverde broke the deadlock after scoring in the 55th minute for Uruguay. Gerson Santos replied with an equaliser in the 62nd minute which helped Brazil secure a point. Both teams dropped a couple of points each. This will be the last game for both sides this year. They will be seen in action next year. Brazil made multiple attempts but failed to score more goals and settled with a point. Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co.

    Brazil vs Uruguay Result

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Brazil National Football Team Brazil National Football Team vs Uruguay National Football Team Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers FIFA World Cup qualifiers Gerson Santos Uruguay National Football Team Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers
    You might also like
    Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match
    Football

    Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match
    Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co
    Football

    Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co
    Brazil National Football Team vs Uruguay National Football Team Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers FIFA World Cup qualifiers Gerson Santos Uruguay National Football Team Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers
    You might also like
    Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match
    Football

    Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match
    Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co
    Football

    Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co
    How To Watch BRA vs URU FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Brazil vs Uruguay & Football Score Updates on TV
    Football

    How To Watch BRA vs URU FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Brazil vs Uruguay & Football Score Updates on TV
    Venezuela 1–1 Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Telasco Segovia's Equaliser Helps La Vinotinto Hold Marquinhos and Men in Close Encounter
    Football

    Venezuela 1–1 Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Telasco Segovia's Equaliser Helps La Vinotinto Hold Marquinhos and Men in Close Encounter

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Argentina vs Peru
    100K+ searches
    Brazil vs Uruguay
    50K+ searches
    NSE holidays
    20K+ searches
    Rafael Nadal
    20K+ searches
    Share Market Holiday
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Argentina vs Peru
    100K+ searches
    Brazil vs Uruguay
    50K+ searches
    NSE holidays
    20K+ searches
    Rafael Nadal
    20K+ searches
    Share Market Holiday
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel