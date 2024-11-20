Brazil 1–1 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Gerson Santos Scores From out of the Box To Help Selecao Canarinho Hold La Celeste

It was an evenly matched contest between the Brazil National Football Team and the Uruguay National Football Team, as neither side scored a goal in the first half. Federico Valverde broke the deadlock after scoring in the 55th minute for Uruguay. Gerson Santos replied with an equaliser in the 62nd minute which helped Brazil secure a point. Both teams dropped a couple of points each. This will be the last game for both sides this year. They will be seen in action next year. Brazil made multiple attempts but failed to score more goals and settled with a point. Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co.

Brazil vs Uruguay Result

