Tactical mastermind Carlo Ancelotti has now officially parted ways with La Liga giants Real Madrid CF, with the upcoming La Liga 2024-25 match against Real Sociedad will be his last as in-charge. Following the official announcement of his departure from the club, Carlo Ancelotti has penned an emotional note. The 65-year-old Italian has thanked the club President Florentino Perez, the players, staff, and "above all", the fans. Carlo Ancelotti wrote on his X handle, "Today we part ways again. Once again, I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager. They have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey filled with emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this club." Carlo Ancelotti concluded by saying, "my bond with Real Madrid is eternal. See you soon, Real Madrid fans. Hala Madrid and Nothing Else." Real Madrid Part Ways With Manager Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025, La Liga 2024-25 Clash Against Real Sociedad To Be Italian's Last Match In-Charge.

Carlo Ancelotti On Leaving Real Madrid

Hoy separamos de nuevo nuestros caminos. Hoy de nuevo me llevo en el corazón cada momento vivido en esta maravillosa segunda etapa como entrenador del Real Madrid. Han sido años inolvidables, un viaje increíble lleno de emociones, títulos y, sobre todo, del orgullo de representar… pic.twitter.com/f2vmc3yEoJ — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) May 23, 2025

