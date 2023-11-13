Chelsea and Manchester City played out a hugely entertaining 4-4 draw in the Premier League 2023-24 in Stamford Bridge on November 12. Quite interestingly, it was Cole Palmer, a former Manchester City player who rescued a point for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with his late goal. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City from the penalty spot in the 25th minute but Chelsea levelled through Thiago Silva four minutes later. Raheem Sterling then put the Blues ahead against his former team before half-time but that lead too was short-lived with Manuel Akanji equalising for City. After a frantic first-half, Haaland helped City regain the lead in the 47th minute. Goals from Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Man City's Rodri followed in the 67th and 86th minutes. With City leading 4-3 as the game neared its end, Palmer came to Chelsea's rescue from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Manchester United 1–0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Red Devils Manager Erik ten Hag Gets Important Win Following Speculation About His Future.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Result

Well, that was incredible 😍 pic.twitter.com/rcyrIUqlk9 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2023

Chelsea vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights

